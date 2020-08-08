BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. - James "Jim" Edward Breese, 89, of Ballston Spa, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the comfort and care of his loving family.
James was born on Sept. 14, 1930 in Bradford, Pa., the son of the late George Edward Jr. and Claire Adeline Layfield Breese.
Jim had the unique good fortune of two 20-year career paths; with his first career as Master Chief SPCM E-9 with the US Navy and his second career as a nuclear refueling specialist with General Electric at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratories in Niskayuna, N.Y. On June 18, 1955, he married the former Ruth Ellen Strickler in Goshen, Va., and together they shared a loving and devoted union of 62 years together.
Jim was an avid sportsman, an active member of the Horse Hunt Club, Hatch Brook Hunt Club, and numerous golf associations. Jim excelled at golfing, hunting, fishing, and cribbage. Jim would brighten any room he entered with his wry sense of humor, commanding presence, and his no-nonsense conversation. His optimistic view of life was simply stated by him saying things were "SUPER." It is this quality of reassurance that he will always be remembered for, along with his signature impressive handshake.
Jim is survived by his three children, Kimberly (Benjamin) Gottfried of Richfield Springs, David (partner Tracey Laniewski) Breese of Northville, Alan (Lisa) Breese of Columbia, S.C. and their three daughters, Samantha, Hannah and Amanda also of Columbia, S.C.; a brother Richard Breese in Colorado and a sister Cordie Eddy of Bradford, Pa.; his special friend and neighbor Beverly Valenti; as well as several other good friends and hunting buddies.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Ruth, in December 2017.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a future date.
