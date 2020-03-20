|
COUDERSPORT - James E. "Jim" Burdick, 85, of Coudersport, formerly of Tidioute, passed away on Monday (March 16, 2020) at UPMC Cole Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Coudersport, after a short illness.
Born on Thursday, May 10, 1934 in Port Allegany, he was a son of George H. and Carita Mae Campbell Burdick.
Jim was a graduate of Tidioute High School, Class of 1951 and was a 1955 graduate of Pennsylvania State University. Upon graduation, Jim entered the US Air Force on May 15, 1956 and served until June 30, 1961, attaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Jim continued with his military career serving in the US Air Force Reserves from 1964 to 1969.
Holding several positions throughout his life, Jim was a chemist for a period of time in Wichita, Kansas, Cape Canaveral, Florida, and Ridgway, Pennsylvania. For a period of time Jim worked in the powdered metal industry in Ridgway and St. Marys. For ten years, Jim worked in Johnsonburg at the paper factory and lastly he worked for Caldwell's Manufacturing in Emporium.
Jim enjoyed gardening, coin collecting, taking walks, astronomy, reading and continuous lifelong learning.
Surviving are two sisters, Alice L. Carpenter of Bradford and Ilene L. (Karl) Altenhein of Mina; a brother, Frederick Alan (Emilia) Burdick of Emporium; three nieces; four nephews; and a grandnephew.
In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by a brother, David G. Burdick.
In keeping with Jim's wishes there will be no public visitation. Friends are invited to join Jim's family at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Norwich Cemetery, Colegrove, for a time of sharing and reflection.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Coudersport Public Library, 502 Park Avenue, Coudersport, PA 16915 or a .
Jim's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2020