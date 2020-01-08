|
|
James C. Burkhouse Jr., 92, of 32 Totten Hollow, Bradford, passed away Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) at his residence.
Born in Reynoldsville on Dec. 7, 1927, he was a son of the late J. Clair and Elizabeth Schuckers Burkhouse, Sr.
He attended Reynoldsville school and graduated from Bradford High School in 1946.
On March 25, 1950, in Bradford, he married Bonna Wareham Burkhouse, who survives.
Jim was employed as a cabinet maker at Carl E. Swanson & Sons, and a member of the Local Carpenters Union in Pittsburgh. In his retirement he spent countless hours building things for his friends and the community and made beautiful wooden instruments including dulcimers, violins, harps, ukuleles, guitars, mandolins, bowed psalteries.
He was a member of the Sawyer Evangelical Church and served on many of the boards at Sawyer. Jim attended First Baptist Church in Hempstead while he wintered in Texas. He was also a member of Bradford Lodge 749 F&AM as well as a 32 degree member of the Coudersport Consistory.
Surviving in addition to his wife Bonna of 69 years, are three daughters, Susan (Bruce Winquist) Giannantonio of Humble, Texas, Jamie (Dave) Trask of Smethport, and Kerrie (Mark) Pessia of Lewis Run, and a sister, Thelma (Dirk) Lammes of Rochester, N.Y., 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Earl Burkhouse, Maynard "Pete" Burkhouse, and Lloyd Burkhouse, and a sister, Roberta Martin.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Sawyer Evangelical Church, 777 South Kendall Ave., where funeral services will be held at noon with the Rev. Ernest Perry, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Sawyer Evangelical Church or a .
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020