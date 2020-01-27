Home

Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-7149
James Coy


1942 - 2020
James Coy Obituary
James H. Coy, 77, of Bradford, passed away on Friday (Jan. 24, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
He was born on March 3, 1942, in Bradford, a son of the late Hugh and Esther Wolfgang Coy.
On June 30, 1984, in the Asbury United Methodist Church, he married Kathleen Meyer Dixon, who survives.
He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1964.
He was employed by W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery for several years until his retirement.
In addition to his wife of 35 years, Kathleen Coy of Bradford, he is also survived by three children, James Coy Jr., David Coy and Sue Ann Coy; one sister, Louise; one granddaughter, Kelly (David Fry) King of Bradford; one great-grandson, Dillan Cramer of Bradford; and one stepson, Ed (Amy) Dixon of Texas.
At his request there will be no visitation. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2020
