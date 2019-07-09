James Cummings

Service Information
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA
16748
(814)-697-6570
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Obituary
ELDRED - Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation for James R. Cummings, 84, a lifelong resident of Eldred, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse, where a celebration of his life will follow at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Preston L. Hutchins Jr., pastor of the Shinglehouse United Methodist Church, will officiate.
Members of the Potter County Honor Guard will accord military honors at the funeral home after the celebration.
James passed away on March 9, 2019.
His family entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
For further information, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from July 9 to July 16, 2019
