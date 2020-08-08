ERIE - James John Dale, 72, of Erie, passed away peacefully at his home, in the company of his loved ones, on Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) following an extended illness.

Jim was born in Bradford, on Sept. 18, 1947, son of the late Raymond H. and Virginia A. Hopkins Dale.

Jim was a 1966 graduate of Bradford Senior High School. A Vietnam War veteran, Jim served in the United States Navy as a Seabee. His service included two tours of duty in Vietnam and his last tour of duty was at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He was honorably discharged in 1970 and was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Fleet Marine Combat Operations Insignia.

On June 26, 1971, Jim married the love of his life and best friend, Dianne L. Danias. In 1971 he also began his career with the former Erie Coke Corp. (previously Interlake and Koppers). There he spent 49 years in service as a dedicated, hard-working and conscientious employee, having retired as the electric shop foreman.

A member of the Gem City Gun Club, Jim was also an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time with his wife at their camp near the Kinzua Dam in the Allegheny National Forest. He was a family-oriented man whose sincere kindness, caring and compassion drove his love of helping friends and neighbors whenever possible.

In addition to his parents and his grandparents, Jim was preceded in death by his in-laws, James and Frances Majewski Danias; a brother-in-law, Jim Danias as well as many beloved aunts and uncles.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Dianne L. Danias Dale; his brother, Daniel R. Dale; two sisters-in-law, Tina Lopez (Jim) and Rebecca Danias; three brothers-in-law: Tony Danias (Christy), Tom Danias (Sue) and Chris Danias; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, Aug. 15th at 11 a.m. at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, 2601 Norcross Rd. The Rev. Leo Gallina will officiate. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed, including the use of face masks and appropriate social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to UPMC Family Hospice, 1700 Peach St., Ste. 244, Erie, PA 16501, the Erie Zoo, 423 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508 or to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center – Erie, 2500 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Harborcreek.



