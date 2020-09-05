1/1
James Davidson
1940 - 2020
James L. Davidson, 80, of Bradford, passed away on Friday (Aug. 28, 2020) at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
He was born on April 8, 1940, in Bradford, a son of the late Harry and Delilah Hayes Davidson.
He was a graduate of the Bradford Area High School.
He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in 1965.
He was employed by the former Corning Glass Works, Bradford, until his retirement.
He was a member of the Bradford Area Senior Center, a local Genealogy club and a local Civil War club. His passion was doing research on the Civil War and seeing where his ancestors fit into the story.
He is survived by one nephew, Scott Shields of Clearwater, Fla., and several cousins.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one sister, Lois Shields and one brother Thomas Davidson.
Private burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.

Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 5 to Sep. 12, 2020.
