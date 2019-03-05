Obituary Guest Book View Sign

AIKEN, S.C. - James Paul DePalma died on Friday (March 1, 2019) after a long and courageous battle with Lewy Body Disease.

Born on July 31, 1944, Jim was the son of Peter Paul and Mary Catherine DePalma of Bradford, Pa.

He graduated from Bradford Area High School and received his B.S. in industrial engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and his M.B.A. in business administration from the University of South Carolina. Jim moved to Aiken in 1991 and was an industrial engineer with Westinghouse where he was awarded the Malcolm Baldridge National Quality Award, and retired in 2011 from MOX at the Savannah River Site. Jim enjoyed playing golf, watching Pitt football and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Ann Yates DePalma; his son, Michael James (Arpita) DePalma of Henrico, Va.; his daughter, Courtney Ann (Joseph) Sokolik of Aiken, S.C.; five grandchildren, Sarina Arpita DePalma, Nikhil Paul DePalma, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Sokolik, Michael Joseph Sokolik and Kensley Wren Sokolik; six sisters, Diane Marie (Tim) Petitt of Bradford, Pa., Bonnie Lin Birkis of Chicago, Ill., Terri Ann

He was predeceased by his parents, Peter Paul and Mary Catherine DePalma.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Rick Sharp Alzheimer's Foundation in the name of James Paul DePalma, PO BOX 42333, Henrico, VA, 23242; online memorial gifts donations can be made via: ricksharpalz.org ; or to SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare ( letlovelive.org ).

Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, 715 East Pine Log Road, Aiken, is in charge of arrangements.

