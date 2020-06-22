James Eschrich Sr.
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James C. Eschrich Sr., 69, of 7 ½ Valley Hunt Drive, Lewis Run, passed away Saturday (June 20, 2020) at Bradford Regional Medical Center, in Bradford.
Born Sept. 2, 1950, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Joan M. Rizzo Eschrich and Merle L. Eschrich. While attending school Jim was a member of the 4-H and raced horses. He graduated from Bradford High School in 1970.
On April 5, 1971, in Monroe, Mich., he married Marcie A. Black Eschrich, who survives.
Jim was a self-employed auto mechanic and auto body repairman from 1970 until 1978. In 1978 he went to truck driving school and drove over the road for a number of companies for over 25 years until his retirement from NBS Trucking.
Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, four wheeling and camping. He also enjoyed working on antique and classic cars, and taxidermy.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Marcie, of 49 years, are two daughters, Michele (Bucky Clark) Evers of Bradford and BettyJo (John) Cooper of Fayetteville, N.C.; one son, James C. (Michelle) Eschrich Jr. of Lewis Run; nine grandchildren, Derrick Young of Austin, Texas, Ashley (Tony) Allen of Nashville, Tenn., Brianna Young of Atlanta, Ga., Abbigail Evers, Noah Evers, Wyatt Burkett, Madelyn Eschrich, Tyler Clark and Chad Clark of Bradford; and one great-grandson, Levi James Allen. He is survived by one brother, Allen (Melinda) Eschrich of Bradford; one step-sister, Linda Moore of Smethport; and one step-brother, Kenneth Higley of North Carolina; as well as several nieces and nephews.
At Jim's request there will be no services observed. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 22 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved