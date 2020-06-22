James C. Eschrich Sr., 69, of 7 ½ Valley Hunt Drive, Lewis Run, passed away Saturday (June 20, 2020) at Bradford Regional Medical Center, in Bradford.
Born Sept. 2, 1950, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Joan M. Rizzo Eschrich and Merle L. Eschrich. While attending school Jim was a member of the 4-H and raced horses. He graduated from Bradford High School in 1970.
On April 5, 1971, in Monroe, Mich., he married Marcie A. Black Eschrich, who survives.
Jim was a self-employed auto mechanic and auto body repairman from 1970 until 1978. In 1978 he went to truck driving school and drove over the road for a number of companies for over 25 years until his retirement from NBS Trucking.
Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, four wheeling and camping. He also enjoyed working on antique and classic cars, and taxidermy.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Marcie, of 49 years, are two daughters, Michele (Bucky Clark) Evers of Bradford and BettyJo (John) Cooper of Fayetteville, N.C.; one son, James C. (Michelle) Eschrich Jr. of Lewis Run; nine grandchildren, Derrick Young of Austin, Texas, Ashley (Tony) Allen of Nashville, Tenn., Brianna Young of Atlanta, Ga., Abbigail Evers, Noah Evers, Wyatt Burkett, Madelyn Eschrich, Tyler Clark and Chad Clark of Bradford; and one great-grandson, Levi James Allen. He is survived by one brother, Allen (Melinda) Eschrich of Bradford; one step-sister, Linda Moore of Smethport; and one step-brother, Kenneth Higley of North Carolina; as well as several nieces and nephews.
At Jim's request there will be no services observed. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 22 to Jun. 29, 2020.