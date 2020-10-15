ROULETTE - James J. "Jimmy" Fleck Jr., 16, passed away unexpectedly and went home to be with the Lord on Monday (Oct. 12, 2020).
Born Jan. 31, 2004 in Coudersport, he was a son of James E. and Tasha Takosky Fleck. Jimmy had been a high school student at Port Allegany Jr. Sr. High School and previously attended Genesee Valley Central School in Belmont, N.Y.
Jimmy was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, as well as being an animal lover, especially enjoying raising his chickens and ducks. He also loved kayaking and fishing.
Surviving are his father, James E. Fleck of Shinglehouse; two brothers, Dylan Butler of Port Allegany, and Alex Butler of Grove City; one sister Heavenly Hurd; maternal grandmother, Shirley Takosky of Port Allegany; paternal grandparents, Harry and Jeana Fleck of Port Allegany; maternal stepgrandfather Rick Henning of Roulette; paternal great-grandmother Leila Fleck of Port Allegany; 6 uncles, Harry "Pete" (Aimee) Fleck of Melbourne, Fla., Luke, Derek and Claude Butler, Mathew Takosky; three aunts, Kristie Takosky, Marilyn (Robert) Clark and an aunt with whom he had a special relationship, Jeana (Ronald) Setzer of Port Allegany; cousins Ben (Gabbie Goodwill) Setzer, Cynthia Setzer, Kristen (Colby) Handley, Austin and Taylor Fleck and Chase (Tracy) Butler, with whom he was very close.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Tasha Takosky in August 2019; as well as his paternal great-grandfather, Robert Fleck in 2004; maternal grandparents Richard J. (Mary Hall) Butler Sr.; two uncles Richard J. Butler Jr. and Gary L. Butler; and one aunt Marsha J. Jenkins.
Friend may call on Saturday at the First Church of God, Eldred from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at which time a memorial service will be held with the Rev. Dan Manning officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to McKean County SPCA.
