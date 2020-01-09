Home

Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home Ltd.
210 North East Street
Coudersport, PA 16915
(814) 274-8888
James Foster


1947 - 2020
James Foster Obituary
COUDERSPORT - James R. Foster, 72, of Coudersport, passed, Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020) at his residence.
Jim was born on Sept. 7, 1947, in Trenton, N.J., the son of the late Walter and Mary Shinn Foster. On May 12, 1980, he married the former Beth E. Nannen, who preceded him in death.
Jim was a veteran of the Army and worked in the Petroleum Drilling Industry. Jim was of the Methodist faith and loved the outdoors, listening to music, travelling, reading, especially Stephen King, and spending time with his family.
Surviving are sons, Justin (Melissa) Foster of Coudersport, Joshua Foster of Pittsburgh and Stefan Foster in New Jersey; a daughter, Jerrica Foster of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Lyndsey, Dylan, Zayne, Poet and Rook; a great-granddaughter, Adelayna; and a brother, Ed Foster in Florida.
In addition to his parents and wife, Beth, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Bowen.
At Jim's request, there will be no viewing or visitation. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.
Family suggests memorial contributions in Jim's name to be made to The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, or www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home of Coudersport is in charge of arrangements.
To share your fondest memories of Jim or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020
