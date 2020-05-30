LIMESTONE, N.Y. - James W. "Jim" Glover, of 5632 Leonard Run Road, passed away Thursday (May 28, 2020) at the Olean General Hospital.
Born July 20, 1936, in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Roy Leon and Mary Josephine Jasienski Glover. On June 28, 1962, he married Milly Grubich, who predeceased him in 2016.
Jim graduated from Buffalo Technical High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1954-1958. After the service, he attended Erie County Technical Institute.
Jim went on to work for Corning Glass from 1960-1963 and then for the former Dexter Hysol in Olean. He was an active member of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Salamanca, where he served as a lector, altar server, and on the Parish Council.
Jim was an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed woodworking and bird watching. He also loved Hallmark movies, and listening to classical and Polka music. He will be remembered for wearing and showing off his wild ties and crazy socks. Jim will be dearly missed by his breakfast buddies at the Derrick City Diner and The Plaza Restaurant.
Surviving are three daughters, Michelle (Robert) Perkins of Friendship, Lynn (Thomas) Johnson of Hinsdale, Sandra (William) Peterson of Olean; one sister, Joyce Ann Neuhauser of Centerville, Ohio; one brother, Jack P. Glover of Addison, Maine; six grandchildren, Nicholas (Angela) Perkins, Erica (Ryan) Hamlet, Jennifer (Nate) Herne, Brooke (Kirk) Johnson, Danielle (Greg) Johnson, Jordan (Charlie) Peterson; two step-grandchildren, Colette (Dennis) Harrison, and Adam (Mary) Peterson; 13 great-grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by one son, Michael James Glover in 1970.
Private funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church in Salamanca. Burial will be in Limestone Cemetery. Friends will be invited to attend a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 274 Broad Street, Salamanca.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State Street, Olean. Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.
Born July 20, 1936, in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Roy Leon and Mary Josephine Jasienski Glover. On June 28, 1962, he married Milly Grubich, who predeceased him in 2016.
Jim graduated from Buffalo Technical High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1954-1958. After the service, he attended Erie County Technical Institute.
Jim went on to work for Corning Glass from 1960-1963 and then for the former Dexter Hysol in Olean. He was an active member of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Salamanca, where he served as a lector, altar server, and on the Parish Council.
Jim was an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed woodworking and bird watching. He also loved Hallmark movies, and listening to classical and Polka music. He will be remembered for wearing and showing off his wild ties and crazy socks. Jim will be dearly missed by his breakfast buddies at the Derrick City Diner and The Plaza Restaurant.
Surviving are three daughters, Michelle (Robert) Perkins of Friendship, Lynn (Thomas) Johnson of Hinsdale, Sandra (William) Peterson of Olean; one sister, Joyce Ann Neuhauser of Centerville, Ohio; one brother, Jack P. Glover of Addison, Maine; six grandchildren, Nicholas (Angela) Perkins, Erica (Ryan) Hamlet, Jennifer (Nate) Herne, Brooke (Kirk) Johnson, Danielle (Greg) Johnson, Jordan (Charlie) Peterson; two step-grandchildren, Colette (Dennis) Harrison, and Adam (Mary) Peterson; 13 great-grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by one son, Michael James Glover in 1970.
Private funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church in Salamanca. Burial will be in Limestone Cemetery. Friends will be invited to attend a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 274 Broad Street, Salamanca.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State Street, Olean. Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 30 to Jun. 6, 2020.