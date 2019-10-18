Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Lamphier Cemetery
Eldred, NY
James Green Sr.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - James W. Green Sr., 82, formerly of Eldred, passed away on July 23, 2019 in Cape Coral following a brief illness.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth Hoke Green of Cape Coral, two sons, Jim (Tracey) Green Jr. of Cape Coral and David (Kathy) Green of Cocoa, Fla.; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and a brother, Wally (Judy) Green of Eldred, Pa..
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday (October 19, 2019) at 11 a.m. at the Lamphier Cemetery in Eldred with the Rev. Rick Price, officiating.
James was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Air Force. Full military honors will be presented by the Eldred American Legion Post 887 and the Eldred VFW Post 2092 burial troop.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019
