ST. MARYS - Dr. James L. Hackett Jr., M.D., 87, of 1114 Windfall Road, St. Marys, died peacefully on Thursday (July 2, 2020) at his home.
He was born on Oct. 30, 1932, in St. Marys, a son of the late Dr. James L. Hackett Sr. and Freda Yetzer Hackett.
On June 10, 1958, in St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Washington, D.C., he married Ann Balsiger Hackett, who survives. Together they shared more than 62 years of marriage.
Dr. Hackett was a member of Sacred Heart Church. He attended Georgetown University, graduating in 1958 from medical school. He served his residency in Internal Medicine and then went on to serve a fellowship in Cardiology. He spent several years as a physician at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami before returning to St. Marys in 1962, where he went on to serve the community for more than 40 years at the former Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital. He was a life member of the St. Marys Chamber of Commerce.
In his free time, Jim enjoyed golfing with his friends, affectionately known as the Fearsome Four. He greatly enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, Ann Balsiger Hackett, he is survived by one daughter, Cindy Mattivi (Ron) Saluga of State College; two sons, James (Michele) Hackett of Tucson, Ariz., and Dr. Kevin (Mary Beth) Hackett of Hagerstown, Md.; and by eight grandchildren, Kelly (Richard) Mercardo, Jimmy (Sarah) Hackett, Patrick Hackett, Alexa Mattivi, Maddie Mattivi, Kevin Hackett Jr., Christopher Hackett, and Ryan Hackett; as well as by one great-grandson, Vincent Mercardo. He is also survived by a sister, Pauline Davis of Oakmont.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son at birth, Patrick; by a son-in-law, Joseph Mattivi; and by a nephew, James R. Davis.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dr. James L. Hackett will be celebrated on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 337 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857, with Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Community Nurses Hospice, Sacred Heart Church, or to a charity of choice
.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com