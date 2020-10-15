PORT ALLEGANY - James M. "Mike" Hardes, 70, of Port Allegany, died Monday (Oct. 12, 2020) at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center, Marienville.
He was born Nov. 26, 1949, in Coudersport, a son of Ward C. and Katherine M. Franke Hardes. On Sept. 7, 1972, in Port Allegany, he married Linda Kelly, who survives.
Mike was a 1967 graduate of Port Allegany and attended Williamsport Tech for mechanics.
Mike was a journeyman machine operator for St. Gobain in Port Allegany for 33 years.
He was a member of the Port Allegany VFW Frank Burt Post #6391 and American Legion Post #258, was a member of the Port Allegany Honor Guard, The NRA, and was a Deacon and a trustee at the Port Allegany Alliance Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Leslie (Tom) Troupe; one son, Joe (Brittney Wood) Hardes of Port Allegany; grandchildren, Abby Troupe, Joshua Hardes and Molly Hardes; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by one brother, Terry J. Hardes.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be held privately with the family.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Friends and family are invited to a funeral luncheon to be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Veterans Memorial Home, Route 155 South, Port Allegany.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.