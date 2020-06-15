James Holsinger

James G. Holsinger, 77 of Bradford, passed away peacefully on Friday (June 12, 2020) after a brief stay at The Bradford Manor.
Born in Bradford, he was a son of the late Charles and Margaret Moore Holsinger.
He attended Bradford area schools. After school, Jim enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He received an honorable discharge.
On April 17, 1965, in Allegany, N.Y., he married Sandra Hollenbaugh Holsinger, who survives.
Jim worked for the Army Corps of Engineers and KOA Speer. He was employed for 34 years at Dressers, until his retirement.
Jim enjoyed archery, fishing, shooting pool and spending time with his family.
Surviving is his loving wife of 55 years, Sandy Holsinger; two sons, Scott (Sandy) Holsinger and Todd Holsinger; two daughters, Traci Keesler of Bradford and Michele (Dave) Sayers in Ohio. He was a loving grandfather to Brittany Holsinger, Kara (Michael) Sweatt, Brooke (Justin) Feldman, Alyssa Holsinger, Aaron Sayers, Brianne Sayers, Sydni Keesler, Kayli Keesler and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.
Friends are invited to attend Celebration of Life at The Bradford American Legion Post 108 on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the McKean Co. SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701 or The Bradford American Legion Post 108, 210 West Washington Street, Bradford, PA 16701
Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.