ELDRED - James P. Hurrle, 72, of King Street, passed away on Monday (Feb. 11, 2019) at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Born on July 7, 1946, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Thomas E. and Mildred D. Harris Hurrle. He was a 1966 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School and a lifelong resident of Eldred. Jim had served with the U.S. Army with the 42nd Field Hospital as company clerk from 1966 until 1968 at Fort Knox.

He had been employed for over 40 years at the Clark Brothers Co. in Olean, which later became Dresser Clark and Ingersoll Rand, where he worked at the test stand and retired in 2009 as a pipe fitter.

Jim was member of the United Steel Worker's Union No. 4601, the Eldred Conservation Club, where he competed in skeet and trap shooting, and the Eldred American Legion Post 887. He was an avid hunter and bowler and had worked at his father's bowling alley, the Eldred Lanes, and had competed in leagues in Eldred and Olean. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren and caring for his cats.

Surviving are two sons, Thomas (Lou Ann) Hurrle of Eldred and Randy (Daniela) Hurrle of Cortland, N.Y. and a daughter, Kimberly (Shannon) Weikert of Eldred; and eleven grandchildren, Olivia and Jonah Engle, Spencer Hurrle, Paige Lindemuth, Noah, Peyton, and Gabrielle Hurrle, Lucinda and Michael Motyka, Taylor Estes and Alexandra Hurrle.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Robert Hurrle and two sisters, Mary Lou Latten and Marlyn Jane Jackson.

Friends may call at the Frame Funeral Home from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday with the Rev. Kim Rossi officiating. Burial will follow in the Lamphier Cemetery in Eldred. The Eldred American Legion Post Honor Guard will present full military honors.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Eldred Area Free Library and Historical Society, the SPCA or the Eldred Conservation Club.

