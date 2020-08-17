1/
James Irwin Jr.
1947 - 2020
KANE - James E. Irwin Jr., 73, formerly of Kane and the Bradford area, died Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 12, 2020) at Sena Kean Manor in Smethport.
Born March 21, 1947, in Kane, he was the son of James E. and Laura M. Mohney Irwin. On Jan. 10, 1968 in Kane, he married Linda S. Byerly, who survives.
Jim had worked at Stackpole Corp. in Kane. He was a member of the Emmanuel Mission Church in Kane, the Four Square Gospel Church in Bradford and most recently, the Living Waters Church in Olean.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter Tracey Irwin of Lansing, Mich.; a son, Matt Irwin of Virginia Beach, Va.; sisters Sally Ardabell, Darlene Snyder and Mary Hardin, all of Kane; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dave and Lorna Byerly of Falconer, N.Y.; brothers-in-law Scott Hoyt and John Hardin, both of Kane; grandchildren Joe Peck, Kimmie Peck, Becca Irwin, Ally Irwin and a future granddaughter-in-law Lydia Pavalock; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by a sister and a daughter Heather, both in infancy.
Friends may call on Monday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc., and may attend a service there at 1 p.m. on Tuesday with the Rev. John Kakish, pastor of the Kane First Church of God, officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association., 1600 Penninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
AUG
18
Service
01:00 PM
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
AUG
18
Interment
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
