ROULETTE - James J. "Jimmy" Knauer, 16, passed away unexpectedly in Buffalo, N.Y.

Friends may call at the First Church of God, Eldred, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., at which time a memorial service will be held with Rev. Dan Manning officiating. Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred. A complete obituary will following in Thursday's edition.



