PORT ALLEGANY - James M. "Jim" Niles, 80, of Fogel Crossing Road, passed away Monday (Feb. 25, 2019) in his home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Niles.
Born August 12, 1938, in Port Allegany. He was a son of Norman M. and Mary Barnett Niles.
He was a lifetime resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1956.
After graduation, Jim entered the US Navy, and was forced to retire after an automobile accident.
Since his disability, he worked as a gunsmith for several years.
Mr. Niles enjoyed automobiles and was the proud owner of a 1970 Plymouth Super Bird, which he enjoyed driving to area car shows. He enjoyed wood craving and making small wooden toys, but most of all he was an avid prankster.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association, and the E.P.V.A. (Eastern Paralyzed Veteran's Association).
Surviving are three sisters, Roberta A. Rice of Jackson, Tenn., Dorothy A. (Henry) Mohney of Kane, and Judy A. Gnan of Port Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and infant brother, Harry A. Niles.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 to 11 a.m. Friday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Michael Culver, pastor of the First Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.
A military service will be conducted by the Port Allegany Honor Guard immediately following the funeral at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to the Port Area Ambulance Service or the McKean County SPCA.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2019