Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Galloway United Methodist Church
196 Seysler Road
Franklin, PA
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Galloway United Methodist Church
196 Seysler Road
Franklin, PA
James Pollock Obituary
OIL CITY - James W. Pollock, 74, of Seneca, passed away Tuesday morning (Sept. 24, 2019) in his home, surrounded by his family.
Originally from Bradford, he has made his home in Tippery since 1980 where he was the owner of the former Tippery Red and White store.
James is survived by his wife, Ann Walker Pollock, of 51 years; daughter, Deborah (Anthony) Remis; daughter, Kathrine (Daniel) Henderson; son, Thomas Pollock; and Thomas' fiance, Kayla Raybuck. Also surviving are five grandsons, Walker, Elijah, William, Christopher and Bentley. James is also survived by sisters, Carol (Al) Barnes, Ellen (Bill) Hanson, Marsha (Jerry) Dowd and Kay (Patrick) Colligan.
James worked for various companies through the years including NorthWest Savings Bank in Bradford, then various sales positions including Kapco Library Products and World Book.
Jim was active in his church and a friendly, kind, neighbor. Above all else, he was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandsons as often as he could.
The family will receive visitors from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Galloway United Methodist Church, 196 Seysler Road, Franklin.
A service will follow and a luncheon for family and friends will be held after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Koinonia Christian Fellowship, a student ministry near to his heart, P.O Box 602, Clarion, PA 16214.
To leave a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, 2019
