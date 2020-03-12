|
|
PORT ALLEGANY - James Edward Rankin, 86, of Port Allegany, passed away Wednesday (March 11, 2020) in the Lakeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Smethport.
He was born March 22, 1933, in Brackenridge, a son of James L. and Evelyn M. Piper Rankin. On Sept. 12, 1953, in Winchester, Va., he married Betty Lee Miller, who survives.
Mr. Rankin was a graduate of West Deer Township High School and attended Ross Leffler School of Conservation in Brockway.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955.
Mr. Rankin was a Wildlife Conservation Officer for 28 years with the Pennsylvania Game Commission in McKean County. He retired in 1995.
He was life member of the NRA, Port Allegany VFW, COPA (Conservation Officers of Pennsylvania), and the North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association.
He enjoyed hunting, was a true Pittsburgh sports fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Betty, he is survived by three sons, James E. (Susan) Rankin Jr. of Port Allegany, Randy E. (Jill) Rankin of Muncie, Ind., and Robert S. (Lora) Rankin of Port Allegany; one daughter, Kathy M. (William) Niece of Port Allegany; nine grandchildren, Brianne (Marc) Riblet, Travis (Stephanie) Rankin, Matthew (Rebecca) Rankin, Valorie (Alex) McKinney, Jeremy (Andrea) Niece, Danielle (Jerimiah) Frederick, Dean (Courtney) Kelley, Erice Kelley and Jade (Jay) Poor; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one great-grandson, Wyatt Rankin, one brother and two sisters.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 105 Main St., Port Allegany, where funeral and committal services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Garen Smith, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Port Allegany, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Port Allegany Honor Guard. Burial will be in the Grimes Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020