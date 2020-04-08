|
COUDERSPORT - James Allen "J.A." Shaffer, 69, Colesburg, passed away Monday (April 6, 2020) at his home.
J.A. was born on Feb. 5, 1951 in Williamsport, the son of the late James Horrace and Marian Martha Klinger Shaffer.
He was a graduate of Coudersport High School, Class of 1969 and earned an associate's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Alfred State College, Alfred, N.Y.
On Nov. 25, 1970, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Margie A. Dubots, and they have celebrated 49+ years of marriage.
J.A. retired from Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, Coudersport after 42 years of service.
He was a 33rd degree Mason, a member of the Eulalia Lodge #342 F & A. M., Coudersport and the Coudersport Consistory. Jim served many years as the lighting technician and coordinator of stage crew at the Consistory. He donated his talents to the local Potter Players group for their productions. He was also a member of the Coudersport Golf Club.
J.A. enjoyed golfing, fishing and woodworking. He made many gifts for family and friends. He lived for Penn State football, his family and treasured his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Marge, are sons, Jon Christopher (Sandra) Shaffer of Stewartstown, Michael J. (Erica A. Blake) of Portville, N.Y.; a brother, Thomas (Terri) Shaffer of Coudersport; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Teagan and Camden Shaffer; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, J.A. was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Dietz.
Services and the burial in Ford Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in James's name can be made to the Coudersport Consistory, P.O. Box 69, Coudersport, PA 16915 or the Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, 122 E. 2nd Street, Coudersport, PA 16915.
The Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East Street, Coudersport, is in charge of the arrangements.
To share your fondest memories of J.A. or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020