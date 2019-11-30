|
James Amacher Jr.
James T. Amacher Jr., 71, of 26 Church St., Lewis Run, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 27, 2019) at his residence.
James was born Nov. 10, 1948, in Bradford; he was a son of the late James T. and Sarah I. Ward Amacher Sr. He was a 1966 graduate of Bradford High School, and attended the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland.
On March 30, 1990, in the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, he married Mary Honhart Amacher, who survives.
Jim was employed at Togi's Restaurant, A&W Grocery Store, in the '70s at Perkins and Chick-Fil-A, Dickenson Multi Media, then for his parents at the DeSoto Restaurant. In 1991 he started his own company, Community Media, which he operated until his health failed.
He was a member of the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, where he was an usher, served on the Stewardship, Kids Club, Bible School, Sunday School, and camping program. He was also an avid golfer, bowler, hunter and fisherman, loved the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Pirates and played softball in the local leagues and state tournaments.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary, are three daughters, Kimberly Fox of Bradford, Jamie (Tim) Benner of Bradford and Penny Amacher of Port Allegany; one son, Andrew Amacher of Lewis Run; two sisters, Sally (Mike) Scrivo of Bradford and Ruth (Mike) Pehonsky of Bellaire, Fla.; five grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends will be received on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, at which time funeral services will be held with the Rev. Jay Tennies, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, or the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2019