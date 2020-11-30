1/1
James Vito Sr.
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KANE - James J. "Jimmy" Vito Sr., 95, of 229 Beech St., Kane, died Friday morning (Nov. 27, 2020) at his residence.
Born May 15, 1925, in Kane, he was the son of Dominic and Grace Tornatala Vito. On Sept. 12, 1953, in Crown, he married Sharlene Schreiber, who survives.
Jimmy had worked at Stackpole in Kane for 45 years, retiring in 1990. Previously he also worked at a brickyard in Bradford. He was a veteran of both the Army and Navy during World War II.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three daughters, Sharon (Roger) Johnson of Kane, Sheri (Pete) Verkon of Kane and Shelly (Joe Ferranto) Dyne of Smethport; two sons, James (Robin) Vito Jr. and Jeff (Victoria) Vito, both of Kane; and a brother, Frank Vito of Albuquerque, N.M. Twelve grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren also survive.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a grandson, Jeremy Vito; four brothers; and three sisters.
A memorial service will be held at a day and time to be announced. Entombment will be in the mausoleum at St. Callistus Cemetery in Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project via www.woundedwarriorsproject.org
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved