KANE - James J. "Jimmy" Vito Sr., 95, of 229 Beech St., Kane, died Friday morning (Nov. 27, 2020) at his residence.
Born May 15, 1925, in Kane, he was the son of Dominic and Grace Tornatala Vito. On Sept. 12, 1953, in Crown, he married Sharlene Schreiber, who survives.
Jimmy had worked at Stackpole in Kane for 45 years, retiring in 1990. Previously he also worked at a brickyard in Bradford. He was a veteran of both the Army and Navy during World War II.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three daughters, Sharon (Roger) Johnson of Kane, Sheri (Pete) Verkon of Kane and Shelly (Joe Ferranto) Dyne of Smethport; two sons, James (Robin) Vito Jr. and Jeff (Victoria) Vito, both of Kane; and a brother, Frank Vito of Albuquerque, N.M. Twelve grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren also survive.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a grandson, Jeremy Vito; four brothers; and three sisters.
A memorial service will be held at a day and time to be announced. Entombment will be in the mausoleum at St. Callistus Cemetery in Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project via www.woundedwarriorsproject.org
