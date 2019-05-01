James M. Woods, 59, of Route 646 Gifford, passed away Monday (April 29, 2019) at his residence.
Born on June 1, 1959, in Olean, N.Y., he was the son of the late James C. and Edith Ferbert Woods.
James was a 1977 graduate of Limestone High school.
On June 20, 1981, in Limestone, N.Y., he married Yvette P. Baits Woods, who survives.
He worked for Pittsburgh Corning for 28 years, and as a fireman and conductor for the Knox-Kane Railroad for 14 years.
Jim was a avid hobbyist and liked model railroads, and camping.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association, Niagara Live Steam, a garden sized Railroad Club
He is survived by his wife, Yvette, of 37 years; two daughters, Carisa (Steven) Miner of Chesterfield, Va., and Brittany (Robert) Burich of Gifford; four grandchildren, Aurora Burich, Noah Miner, and twins Riley Miner and Dakota Miner; a sister, Penny Lattery of Limestone, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by one brother; one sister; and one brother-in-law, Jeffery Lattery.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Schipperkee Rescue, 2360 Dairy Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 1 to May 8, 2019