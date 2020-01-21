Home

Donald E Lewis Funeral Home Inc
304 East St
Warren, PA 16365
(814) 723-9270
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
109 W. Third Ave
Warren, PA
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
109 W. Third Ave
Warren, PA
View Map
James Zock Sr.


1929 - 2020
James Zock Sr. Obituary
WARREN - James L. Zock Sr., 90, of Warren, passed away on Sunday (Jan. 19, 2020) at Warren General Hospital.
Born on May 21, 1929, in Warren, he was the son of the late Steven and Mabel Feiro Zock.
Jim was a 1948 graduate of Warren High School.
On Oct. 24, 1953, he married his wife, Velma Beary Zock, in Warren, who survives.
He was formerly employed as manager with Loblaws Inc. for 40 years and was supervisor with Shurfine for 14 years, retiring in 1994. He had worked part-time with Howe's True Value.
Jim was a member of First Lutheran Church where he served as an usher and served on the Property Committee and the church Council. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Eagles Club and had served with the U.S. Army. Jim was a member of AA for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, fly tying, archery and bowling.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his children, James (Tom Kurtzhals) Zock of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Vaughn Zock of Jamestown, N.Y., and Brenda Zock of Warren; three grandchildren, Nick Zock, Trinity Zock, and Daniel Zock; three great-grandchildren, Natalia McManigle, Bailey Williams, and Blake Peterson; one sister, Nancy (Dale) Carol Clark of Warren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a son, Brian D. Zock, who died in 2016.
Friends may call at First Lutheran Church, 109 W. Third Ave., Warren, on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 10 until 11 a.m., at which time a funeral and committal service will be conducted with the Rev. Jeffrey Ewing, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Warren County Memorial Park. Those wishing to place a memorial in Jim's memory may do so to First Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home Inc., 304 East St., Warren. E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020
