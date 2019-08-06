|
Jamie H. Hazzard-Stanford, 42, of 5460 Leonard Run Road, Limestone, N.Y., passed away at her residence on Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019).
Born Jan. 3, 1977, in Warren, she was the daughter of James E. Hazzard and Cheryl D. English Hazzard.
Jamie was a 1995 graduate of Limestone High School, attended JCC in Olean, N.Y., completing a degree in human services, and a criminal justice degree from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
She was a substitute teacher in the Bradford Area School District for 10 years and was a home health care aid in the Bradford-Limestone area for the last two years.
Jamie is survived by her son, Justice Stanford of Limestone, N.Y.; her mother, Cheryl D. Hazzard of Limestone; two sisters, Debbie Smith and Diane Johnson, both of Bradford; two brothers, Mickey English and Robert English, also from Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James E. Hazzard.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., and again on Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, at which time a funeral service will be held with the Rev. Richard Young, Baptist minister, officiating. Burial will be in Riverview-Corydon Cemetery.
Donations, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA, 16701.
Published in The Bradford Era on Aug. 6, 2019