Service Information Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-368-6337 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Francis Church

Jane L. Baxter, 91, of Parkside Drive, Limestone, N.Y., passed away Tuesday (July 2, 2019) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.

Born July 21, 1927, in Salamanca, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Black

On Nov. 22, 1954, in St. Patrick Church, she married Charles Edward Clark, who died Nov. 20, 1962. On Aug. 8, 1964, in St. Bonaventure Church in Allegany, N.Y., she married Eugene W. Baxter, who survives.

Jane had been employed at Bell Telephone and later for Henry Onofrio's office in Bradford.

She was a former member of St. Patrick Church in Limestone and a former member of the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department Women's Auxiliary

Jane was a stay at home mom, an excellent cook and seamstress, she made all of her daughters' wedding dresses. She enjoyed going to bingo, playing cards, crocheting, knitting, traveling, camping and painting. Her most favorite time was spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Gino, of 54 years, she is survived by one son, Kelley (Deb) Clark of Limestone; three daughters, Kimberly (Jerry) Harrington, Karla (Bill) Rounsville, all of Limestone, and Kayann (Frank) Cervola of East Aurora, N.Y.; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles Clark; one son, Kevin P. Clark; one brother, Pat Smith; two sisters, Mary Lewis and Ann Lemaitre; and one great-grandson, Dominic Bleier.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Monday in St. Francis Church with Raymond Gramata, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Limestone.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to , 1128 State Street, Suite 301, Erie, PA 16501 or Limestone Volunteer Fire Department.

