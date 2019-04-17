Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KANE - Jane S. Carrow, 68, of Mount Jewett, passed away peacefully at UPMC Hamot in Erie, with her daughter, Leslie, by her side after a long illness and a broken heart.

She was the daughter of Russell S. and Marian Blair Swanson, born on Dec. 28, 1950, with her twin sister, Julie. Jane and her siblings had a wonderful childhood full of loving memories on "the farm."

Jane graduated in 1968 from Smethport High School and went on to work various jobs including waitressing at Johnsons Diner in Smethport, where she made many lasting friendships and also W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Co. from 1989-2010 when she retired.

On Aug. 22, 1998, Jane married the love of her life, Dale F. Carrow, at the Mount Jewett United Methodist Church in an unforgettable ceremony filled with love and happiness that everyone who attended experienced and the streets of Mount Jewett were lined with Harley Davidson motorcycles that perfect summer day. Jane and Dale were truly made for each other.

Jane loved everything about nature and had a gift of growing the most beautiful flowers and plants and also attracting many rare birds and wildlife at her home. Her love of animals and nature was only surpassed by her complete unconditional love for her family. She was the most wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing her and her life has left an imprint on all who encountered her. She loved her beloved fur baby cat, PePe.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Leslie Moffett of Olean, N.Y.; stepdaughter, Nikki (Billy) Etter of Elizabethtown, Tenn.; twin sister and best friend Julie Keyser of Mount Jewett; brothers Bradley (Betsy Olmstead) Swanson and Russell E. (Joni) Swanson of Kasson; special Aunt and Uncle Adda and Dale Swanson of Kasson; and sister-in-law Dorothy Danielson of Mount Jewett.

Jane also leaves a legacy with her granddaughter, Selena Clemons of Olean, N.Y. and her grandsons Parker and Elijah Dale Etter of Elizabethtown, Tenn. She is survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews who loved her very much.

Welcoming her into Heaven are her parents Russ and Marian, her oldest sister Margaret "Peggy" Morris, her brother-in-law Larry Keyser, and most importantly her husband and soulmate, Dale Carrow, who she missed so very much and was never the same after his passing in February 2017.

"The beauty of a life well lived never dies."

A celebration of life event will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family and will be announced in the papers as well as social media.

If you would like to honor Janes' memory, the family asks you to send any memorial donations to the McKean County SPCA Box 113 Bradford, PA 16701, the Mount Jewett American Legion, and/or the Mount Jewett Ambulance Association.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cummings Funeral Home Inc.

10 East Main Street

Mount Jewett , PA 16740

