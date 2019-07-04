|
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
OLEAN, N.Y. - Jane E. "Sally" Mazza, of 1501 Pleasant St., formerly of Moulton Hill, Cuba, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Absolut of Houghton.
Sally was born on Aug. 9, 1942, in Coryville, Pa., and was a daughter of Francis Arthur and Jane Eileen Hardy Skiver. She was formerly married to Sidney Monroe. On July 4, 1997, in Cuba, she married Robert H. Mazza, who predeceased her on Jan. 16, 2004.
Sally was a 1958 graduate of Otto Eldred High School, Duke Center, Pa. She worked for a number of places in the area, including JC Penney Men's Department in Bradford, Pa., for several years in the late 1970s and early 1980s, then Lucia's Restaurant, Friendly's Restaurant, and then the Bon Ton, where she retired from in about 2009. Sally enjoyed boating, riding motorcycles, traveling, and life on the mountain, but most of all she truly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with all of them.
Sally is survived by four children, Bradley S. (Carla) Monroe of Olean, Christina (Ron Gay) Veno of Penn Yan, Susan L. (Larry Prunoske) Robinson of Geneva, and Michael S. (Wendy) Monroe of Bradford, Pa.; five grandchildren, Amanda, Jeffrey, Colton, Jamie, and Andrew; 17 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Gloria Flanders of Auburn, Karen (Frank) Coleman of Eldred, Pa., and Phillip (Lina) Skiver of Shinglehouse, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her loving husband, Sally was predeceased by her parents; a grandson, Joseph Veno in May of 2019; a great-granddaughter, Isabella Glenn in 2014; and two brothers, Francis and Eddie Skiver.
Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State Street, Olean, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Rev. Adam D. Stein, pastor of the Creekside Chapel, will officiate. Burial will be in the Limestone Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Cuba Volunteer Fire Department, 51 East Main Street, Cuba, New York 14727.
Published in The Bradford Era from July 4 to July 11, 2019
