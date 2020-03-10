|
|
Jane R. Olson, 101, formerly of 126 Wynnwood Lane, Bradford, passed away Friday (March 6, 2020) at Bradford Ecumenical Home, McKean County.
Born Jan. 31, 1919, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Roy M. and Verna Shaffer Ripple. She was a 1937 graduate of Bradford High School. She also graduated from beauty school in Bradford.
On Sept. 19, 1942, in Bradford, she married James G. Olson, who preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 1997.
She was a member of Hill Memorial United Methodist Church.
Surviving is one son, Phillip R. (his wife Yuru Dang) Olson of Mission Viejo, Calif.; three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Curtis James Olson, who died in 1986; three sisters, Pearl Barber, Audrey Felmlee, and Ruth Hardy; two brothers, Harold Ripple, and G. Frank Ripple.
Friends will be received on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral and committal services will be held at noon, with the Rev. Jay Tennies, pastor of the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020