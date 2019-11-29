Home

Jane Williams

Jane Williams Obituary
DUKE CENTER - Jane K. Williams, 83, of Main Street, passed away on Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019) at the Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born on Sept. 18, 1936, in Hartford. Conn., she was a daughter of Edward and Ethel Winter Williams. Jane had been employed in a grocery store in Connecticut before moving to Duke Center in 1990, where she had served families as their beloved baby sitter for many years. She has been a dedicated member of the Rixford Evangelical Church.
Surviving are three brothers, Herman (Ruth) Williams of Orange, Conn., Rev. Robert (Ilene) Williams of Eldred and Carl (Beulah) Williams of Hartford, Conn.; and a sister, Sue (Ron) Jacobs of Weatherfield, Conn. and several nieces and nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by one sister, Ethel.
Friends may call at the Frame Funeral Home on Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019) from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 1:30 p.m., with the Rev. Mike Rex, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 2019
