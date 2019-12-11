|
SMETHPORT - Janet Carroll "Dottie" Althouse, 83, of Smethport, passed away Sunday (Dec. 8, 2019) in the Bradford Regional Medical Center, Bradford.
She was born April 29, 1936, in Cherry Tree, a daughter of Marion Calvert and Ethel Mae Wagner deVries. She was married to Jack D. Pennington on June 27, 1958. He passed away on Dec. 18, 1987. On July 4, 1998, in Farmers Valley, she married Edward D. Althouse, who survives.
Mrs. Althouse was a graduate of Cherry Tree High School and had attended Elim Bible Institute. Dottie enjoyed travel and while attending Elim Bible Institute she traveled as a missionary to China. Throughout her life she also enjoyed travel to Florida, Arizona, Illinois, Idaho, and the beaches of the Atlantic. One of Dottie's favorite places to travel was her annual Christian Retreat at Capon Springs, W.Va. She had many friends she enjoyed visiting with during her yearly retreat.
For the duration of her life, Dottie was a housewife tending to the needs of her family. She was devoted to God and enjoyed the arts. Dottie sang in the Coudersport Consistory for many years and participated in the Passion Play Choir also. An avid maker, she crafted regularly throughout her life - enjoying sewing, cross stitch, with a special talent for knitting. She regularly knitted sweaters and Christmas stockings for her growing family and friends. She dabbled into writing a bit, drafting poems and short stories and regularly did the crossword puzzle.
She was a member of the Free Christian Evangelical Church of Smethport and the Smethport Senior Center. She had three well-loved kitties.
In addition to her husband, Edward, she is survived by her mother-in-law, Grammy "Ginny" Althouse; a son, Jack Michael (Judy) Pennington of Olean, N.Y.; three daughters, Patricia J. Pennington of Catonsville, Md., Tammie K. Cummiskey and Karen J. (Darrell Peoples) Hart, both of Olean, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Nicole L. (Jeremy Hardwick) Windsor, Zachary S. (Ashley) Ball, Cameron Snyder, Lauren A. (Mike) Frontino and Morgan E. Hart; five great-grandchildren, Miles, Wes, Ella (Nicole), Lucas (Zachary), and Genevieve (Lauren).
She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Home Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. in the Free Christian Evangelical Church of Smethport, with the Rev. B.J. Simms, pastor, officiating.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Free Christian Evangelical Church of Smethport, the McKean County SPCA, or the . Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019