ELDRED - Janet M. Mostyn, of 219 Barden Brook Road, passed away on Wednesday (November 27, 2019) at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
Friends will be received at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc.,646 East State St., Olean, N.Y., on Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019) from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 419 Laurens St., Olean, on Monday (Dec. 2, 2019) at 10 a.m., followed by a committal service at the Elmlawn Cemetery in Kenmore, N.Y., at 2 p.m.
A complete obituary will be published in Saturday's paper.
Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Immanuel Christian Child Care, 419 Laurens Street, Olean, New York 14760.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, 2019