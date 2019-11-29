Home

Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Janet Mostyn Obituary
ELDRED - Janet M. Mostyn, of 219 Barden Brook Road, passed away on Wednesday (November 27, 2019) at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
Friends will be received at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc.,646 East State St., Olean, N.Y., on Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019) from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 419 Laurens St., Olean, on Monday (Dec. 2, 2019) at 10 a.m., followed by a committal service at the Elmlawn Cemetery in Kenmore, N.Y., at 2 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com. Condolences may also be made to [email protected]. A complete obituary will be published in Saturday's paper.
Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Immanuel Christian Child Care, 419 Laurens Street, Olean, New York 14760.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, 2019
