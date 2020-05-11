PORT ALLEGANY - Janice L. Comstock, 82, of Sartwell Creek Road, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (May 6, 2020) in Lakeview Senior Care & Living Center, Smethport.
Born Nov. 26, 1937, in Phoenixville, she was a daughter of Clyde M. and Mary E. Collins Griffith.
On Aug. 2, 1958, in Chester Springs, she married Kenneth R. Comstock, who survives. They were married 61 years.
Janice graduated Spring City High School, class of 1955, and from the Chester County Hospital School of Nursing, as an RN, in 1958. She worked many years in Labor & Delivery with Chester County Hospital, before moving to Potter County in 1980. She also worked for Charles Cole Memorial Hospital, Coudersport, and was involved in many ways with the family dairy farm.
Mrs. Comstock was a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church, Glenmoore, and most recently with Sartwell Creek Union Church, Burtville.
She was a true reflection of the "greatest generation" era and was raised and lived in a close knit farm community with old fashioned values, that we hold so dear.
Surviving are a son, Douglas W. (Cherie) Comstock of York, N.Y.; two daughters, Cynthia C. (Jay) Veenis of Harrisonburg, Va., Karen L. (Dave) Snyder of Port Allegany; four grandsons, Scott Veenis of Park City, Utah, Andrew (Holly) Veenis of State College, Cody (Muriel) Geffers of York, N.Y., and Dallas Comstock of Rochester, N.Y.; a granddaughter, Jenna Comstock of Rochester; a great-grandson, Adolin Veenis of State College; a sister, Elaine Ajello of Rockville Centre, N.Y.; a brother-in-law, Greg Gelnet of York, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Judy Gelnet.
A small group of friends will be received from 1-2 p.m. Saturday (May 9, 2020) in the Sartwell Creek Union Church, Burtville. A private funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Rev. Allen Long, pastor officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Presbyterian Cemetery, Glenmoore.
Memorials can be made to the Salvation Army.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 11 to May 18, 2020.