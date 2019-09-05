|
|
BELLEVILLE, Ill. - Janice E. Yonker Larson, nee , 80, of Springfield, born Nov. 30, 1938, in Bradford, Pa., passed away Friday (Aug. 30, 2019) in Springfield.
Janice had a big heart and loved her family with all her might. She lived each day by the motto, "The more the merrier." She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and was a competitive roller skater in her earlier days. She was a very proud woman, who will truly be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Neil Larson; her parents, James and Norma Moore Yonker; and a sister, Eva Huey.
Surviving to cherish her memory are Rick (Diana) Larson of Greenville, S.C., Leanne Baldini of Belleville, Laurie (RG) Gillis of Springfield, Jeff (Dana) Larson of Evansville, Ind., and Jim Larson of O'Fallon; her eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; her two sisters, Bev Butler and Carol (Tom) Devoe; a brother, Butch Yonker; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorials are appreciated to the Salvation Army or to the . Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhalagardensandfuneralhome.com.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019