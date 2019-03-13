Janice F. Zeigler, 75, passed away on Monday (March 11, 2019) at her residence following an extended illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Zeigler.
Friends may call on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Derrick City Seventh-day Adventist Church and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Lynn Gatz, pastor, will be officiating and burial will follow in the St. Bernard's Cemetery, Bradford.
The family would like that memorials be made to the .
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era on Mar. 13, 2019