Born Feb. 3, 1954, in Kane, he was the son of Neil and Alice Anderson Wahlberg. On May 20, 1978 in Kane, he married the former Christine Johnson, who survives.

A 1972 graduate of Kane High School, he served in the U.S. Army from 1973 until 1976. Jawn worked as a logger for over 20 years, then in maintenance for Domtar in Johnsonburg for 25 years.

He had belonged to Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church and the BPO Elks #329, both in Kane; was a Silver King Tractors enthusiast, enjoyed RVing and was an avid hunter.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four daughters, Neila (Quinn Shreve) Wahlberg of Kane, Missy (Jeromy) Johnson of Warren, Barb (Steve) Woodward of Kane and Bobby Jo (Ray) Himes of Selma, N.C.; two sons, Jim (Mallory) Dickinson of St. Marys and John E. Taylor of Kane; two brothers, Dave (Judi) Wahlberg and Garey (Diana) Wahlberg, both of Kane; a sister, Lisa Wahlberg of Oklahoma City, Okla.; plus nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his stepmother Jane Wahlberg, who helped raise him, and a sister in infancy.

Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. in Kane on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and may attend a service there at 11 a.m. on Friday with the Rev. Ron Burkett, pastor of the Hallton Church of Christ, officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Tabor Cemetery, Kane.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the McKean Co. SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.

