EMPORIUM - Jay D. Edel, 79, of Mountain View Road, Emporium, PA and formerly of Bradford died suddenly on Tuesday morning (Sept. 15, 2020) at UPMC-Altoona Hospital, Altoona, following an accident at his home.
He was born Jan. 21, 1941, in Bradford, a son of the late Clement Paul "Bud" and Ethel Story Edel. On May 8, 1964 in St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bradford, he married Mary Lea Garwood, who survives.
Jay graduated from Bradford Area High School in the class of 1959 and then from Rochester Business Institute. He worked at PA Pressed Metals for many years and later was a co-owner of (AST) American Sintered Technology from where he retired.
He was a very active member of St. Mark Catholic Church having served on St. Marks and St. James Parish Council and Finance Committee and the Elk/Cameron Curcillo. Jay was a member of the Knights of Columbus where he was a fourth degree knight, Emporium Rotary Foundation, Safari Club, Trout Unlimited and Mid-Cameron Authority.
In addition to his wife Mary Lea he is survived by a son, Leander Edel (Pency) of Plano, Texas; two daughters, Kimberlea Whiting of Emporium and Stephanie Malizia (John) of DuBois; four grandchildren: Breanna Whiting, Jared Whiting, Maryclaire Malizia and John Malizia III; two sisters, Kay Bessenhoffer of St. Marys and Jackie Savacool (Richard) of Spring, Texas.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Lamont, Frederick and Richard Edel.
Visitation with video tribute will be at the Barnett Funeral Home on Monday from 5-7 p.m. (Covid-19 guidelines should be followed). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the St. Mark Catholic Church, 235 East Fourth Street, Emporium, on Tuesday (Sept. 22, 2020) at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Paul S. Siebert, pastor, as celebrant.
Burial will be in the St. Mark Catholic Cemetery, Emporium.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Catholic Church, Memorial Fund, 235 E. 4th Street, Emporium, PA 15834
Online condolences may be placed at www.BarnettFuneralHome.net
John Cappiello at Barnett Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with arrangements.