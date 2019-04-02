Jayne M. Weaver, 99, of Lutherville, Md., formerly of 491 Seaward Ave., Bradford, passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Stella Maris Nursing Home in Timonium, Md.
|
Friends will be received on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, where at 11 a.m. a memorial service will be held with the Rev. Rob Klouw, co-pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
The family requests donations be made to the Bradford Public Library.
