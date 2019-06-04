Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Bromeley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jean H. Bromeley, 86, of Derrick City, affectionately known as "Momo," passed away Wednesday (May 29, 2019) at her residence.

Born June 20, 1932 in Canton, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Corliss R. and Mary Whiteford Hostetler. She had attended Otterbein College.

On June 23, 1951, in Canton, Ohio, she married Thomas R. Bromeley who survives.

She was a member of the Church of the Ascension.

A lifelong supporter of the community, she served many years on the Beacon Light Board of Directors, as well as being a Girl Scout leader. She participated in the Bradford Literary Club. She lead the Twinkle Toes (knitted slippers) program at Bradford Regional Medical Center and helped with many other activities at the hospital.

Jean was an experienced embroiderer, and quilter, she was a member of the Derrick City Quilters and taught several embroidery classes over the years. Jean studied at the Royal School of Needlework in London, UK, and at L'Ecole d'Embroiderie Lesage in Paris, France.

Surviving in addition to her husband Tom of 67 years, are two daughters, Pam (Don) Fredeen, and Amy (Dan) McCune, all of Derrick City; five grandchildren, Jason (Melissa) Fredeen, Jared (Jessi) Fredeen, Sara (Jose) Rubio, Rachel McCune, and Emma (Matt) Zaccardo; three great-grandchildren, Max Fredeen, Will Fredeen, and Rudy Fredeen.

Friends are invited to attend a Rite of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the Church of the Ascension with the Rev. Stacey Fussell, rector, and Deacon Deborah Cavagnaro assisting.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Beacon Light or a .

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Published in The Bradford Era from June 4 to June 11, 2019

