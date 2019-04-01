Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Lance. View Sign

PORT ALLEGANY - Jean A. Neely Lance, 99, of Port Allegany, passed away Saturday (March 30, 2019) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center, Bradford.

She was born Aug. 3, 1919, in Kane, a daughter of Ernest A. and Jane Ann Wells Mangold. On Feb. 12, 1965, in Bradford, she married Theodore M. Lance, who died on May 13, 1996.

Mrs. Lance was a graduate of Port Allegany High School and attended St. Bonaventure University in Olean, N.Y., receiving a bachelor's degree.

Mrs. Lance taught business in Otto-Eldred, Limestone, N.Y., and substituted in Port Allegany. She ultimately owned and operated Jean's Casual Shop on Main Street in Port Allegany for 15 years, retiring in 1988.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Port Allegany, Port Allegany Women's Club, the Democratic Women of Pennsylvania, the Port Allegany Card Club and the Eastern Star Myrtle Chapter #46 of Port Allegany. Jean contributed her time and talents to these and many other Port Allegany organizations.

She is survived by two sons, Leland M. Lance of Thompson, Ohio, and Grover (Penny) Neely of Port Allegany; one daughter, Marriane Madhavan of Port Allegany; one brother, Donald W. Mangold of Port Allegany; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a brother, Neil F. Mangold; and one sister, Katherine Mangold.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday in the First Presbyterian Church, Port Allegany, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Garren

Burial will be in the Grimes Cemetery, Port Allegany.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.

PORT ALLEGANY - Jean A. Neely Lance, 99, of Port Allegany, passed away Saturday (March 30, 2019) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center, Bradford.She was born Aug. 3, 1919, in Kane, a daughter of Ernest A. and Jane Ann Wells Mangold. On Feb. 12, 1965, in Bradford, she married Theodore M. Lance, who died on May 13, 1996.Mrs. Lance was a graduate of Port Allegany High School and attended St. Bonaventure University in Olean, N.Y., receiving a bachelor's degree.Mrs. Lance taught business in Otto-Eldred, Limestone, N.Y., and substituted in Port Allegany. She ultimately owned and operated Jean's Casual Shop on Main Street in Port Allegany for 15 years, retiring in 1988.She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Port Allegany, Port Allegany Women's Club, the Democratic Women of Pennsylvania, the Port Allegany Card Club and the Eastern Star Myrtle Chapter #46 of Port Allegany. Jean contributed her time and talents to these and many other Port Allegany organizations.She is survived by two sons, Leland M. Lance of Thompson, Ohio, and Grover (Penny) Neely of Port Allegany; one daughter, Marriane Madhavan of Port Allegany; one brother, Donald W. Mangold of Port Allegany; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a brother, Neil F. Mangold; and one sister, Katherine Mangold.Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday in the First Presbyterian Church, Port Allegany, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Garren Smith , pastor, officiating.Burial will be in the Grimes Cemetery, Port Allegany.Memorials, if desired, may be made to the First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany. Funeral Home Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.

105 North Main Street

Port Allegany , PA 16743

(814) 642-2621 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradford Era on Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close