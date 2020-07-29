Jean Moore

Jean A. Moore, 90, of 3 Bigley Ave., Bradford, passed away on Sunday (July 26, 2020) at her residence, with her family by her side.
Born on July 11, 1930, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Marion Henrietta Reck. She attended the Bradford area schools.
Jean was the wife of Kenneth A. Moore Sr., who preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2002.
She was employed by Family Bargain Center, McCourt Label, and retired from Zippo Manufacturing Company.
Surviving are two daughters, Deborah (Doug) Cobb of Bradford, Margaret Davisson of Weston, W.Va.; two sons, Dennis Moore of Bradford, and Leonard (Bonnie) Moore of Bethlehem; one sister, Joan Long of Olean, N.Y.; 16 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ken Moore Sr., one son Ken Moore Jr., two daughters, Cheryl Moore and Marion Chenetz, and one brother William Reck.
Family will receive friends on Friday, July 31, 2020 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., South Avenue, with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor of St. Bernard Church, officiating. Burial will be in the McKean Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Corydon Township Volunteer Fire Department, 2472 West Washington Street, Bradford PA 16701.
