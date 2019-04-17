Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Born Aug. 16, 1933, in Custer City, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Hazel Bly Haven. She attended Custer City schools, and graduated from Bradford High School.

On Sept. 16, 1950, in Allegany, N.Y., she married Dayle Newton, who preceded her in death on Jan. 7, 2015.

Jean was an avid bowler and card player. She also enjoyed gardening and most especially spending time with her family. Early in her marriage she and Dayle enjoyed traveling throughout the world.

Surviving are two daughters, Karen Pennington of Bradford, and Cheryl (Trevor) Wingard of Somerset; two sons, Kevin (Pam) Newton of Bradford, and Steven (Pattie) Newton of Rixford; two sisters, Nancy Cutright of Bradford, and Judy Burkett of Eldred; one brother, Brad Boon in Florida; eight grandchildren, Jeannie Hannon, Bryan Taylor, Melissa Wright, Brittany Taylor, Caleb Pennington, Matthew Ekas, Emily Wingard, and Isabel Wingard; 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, an infant daughter, Mary Denise Newton and one brother, William Haven.

Family and extended family will gather from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where at 5 p.m., funeral services will be held with Rev. Seth McClymonds, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church officiating.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Watchman Research Fund, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193.

