PORT ALLEGANY - Jean E. Sewell, 68, of Port Allegany, passed away Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) in UPMC-Hamot, Erie.
She was born Feb. 18, 1952, in Olean, N.Y., a daughter of William M. and Bertha "Bernie" A. Ewing Eisenhart.
Jeanie was a 1971 graduate of Olean (N.Y.) High School and graduated from Fredonia State University in 1975 with a bachelor's degree in English literature. She also attended Clarion University for library science.
Ms. Sewell first worked as a Secondary English teacher at the Port Allegany High School. She also worked as a librarian assistant in both the elementary and high schools for Port Allegany. She worked as secretary for the elementary school in the offices and greeted the public with a contagious smile. She ultimately worked as a librarian assistant in both the elementary and high schools for Port Allegany when she had to retire after 27 ½ years on April 30, 2005.
Jeanie was a member of the Port Allegany Community Theater, PSER, and was a devoted member of St. Joseph's Episcopal Church of Port Allegany. She was a cat lover and adored her family and friends. Jeanie was an angel on Earth and touched so many people through her incredible spirit and smile. She battled multiple sclerosis for several years but never allowed her disability to hinder her spirit and optimism on life. Her wit, strength, and humor were heroic and idolized by those who knew her.
In addition to her mother, "Bernie" Eisenhart of Allegany, N.Y., Jeanie is survived by a son, Jason S. Sewell of Boston, N.Y.; a daughter, Kelly J. (Harold) Graves of Port Allegany; a granddaughter, Emma Jean Sewell; a sister, Joan (Mark) Williams of Allegany, N.Y.; a nephew, Nathan Hoffman; and a very dear friend, Gloria Kay O'Connor of Turtlepoint.
She was preceded in death by her father, William M. Eisenhart.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be held privately with the family on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be sent to Kelly Graves and Jason Sewell at 221 Chestnut Street, Port Allegany, PA 16743.
Anyone wishing to donate on her behalf can be sent to the SPCA 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, Pa 16701 or the S.W. Smith Library 201 E. Maple St., Port Allegany, PA 16843 or the Port Allegany School Libraries 20 Oak St., Port Allegany, 16743
