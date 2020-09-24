Jeanette Hugill

PORT ALLEGANY - Jeanette "Net" Gault Hugill, 95 years young, of Port Allegany, passed away in her home surrounded by her daughters on Tuesday (Sept. 22, 2020).
Born on Feb. 23, 1925, in Madera, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Robert and Susanna Wilson Gault. On Feb. 14, 1953, in Kushequa, she married John R. Hugill, who preceded her in death on Sept. 23, 1999.
She attended high school in Bradford before continuing her education in Buffalo, N.Y. Prior to starting a family, she worked for Zippo Manufacturing, Bradford.
Her hobbies included knitting and sewing. She created many memorable outfits and costumes for her daughters. Growing up in a musical family, her talents on instruments such as the harmonica, guitar, and piano were well documented in videos and stories. Each family gathering would include songs and she seemed to know a new tune every time that she sang. Known to be the life of the party, she had a kind demeanor, easy smile and twinkle in her eyes. She faced each challenge in life with a strong Christian faith, joy, laughter, and a song.
Jeanette is survived by her five daughters: Holly (Tom) Popp of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Peggy (Joe) Majot of Port Allegany, Becky (Richard) Yaeger of Big Flats, N.Y., Mary Hugill of Port Allegany and Kathy (Clinton) Krager of Manchester, N.Y. Twelve grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandsons; two sisters-in-law, Jane Hugill and Kate Gault; and many very dear nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters (and spouses), Mary Gault (Harry) Garris, Margaret Gault (Jack) Hartle; and four brothers (and spouses) William (Martha) Gault, Robert (Shirley) Gault, Jack Gault, and James Gault.
Nettie, the first of her Scottish Gault Clan to be born in America, is the last to join that clan in Heaven, completing the family circle.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday (Sept. 25, 2020) in the Myrtle Tabernacle Church, Shinglehouse, where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020).
Funeral arrangements will be under the direction of Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Salvation Army, the Port Allegany Ambulance Association or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.