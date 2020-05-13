Jeanette H. Kemp, 64 of Emerald Isle, Smethport, passed away Sunday (May 10, 2020) at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced in the future by the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from May 13 to May 15, 2020.