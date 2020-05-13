Jeanette Kemp
Jeanette H. Kemp, 64 of Emerald Isle, Smethport, passed away Sunday (May 10, 2020) at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced in the future by the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
