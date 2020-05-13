Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeanette H. Kemp, 64 of Emerald Isle, Smethport, passed away Sunday (May 10, 2020) at her residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced in the future by the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

