Jeanine Redington
1949 - 2020
Jeanine L. Redington, 70, of 241 Congress St., formerly of East Main Street, Bradford, passed away Thursday (May 21, 2020) at Bradford Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born July 11, 1949, in Bradford, she was the daughter of Charlyne Freeman Redington Coburn, who died Jan. 18, 2001, and the late William Redington who died Sept. 28, 1972.
She was a 1967 graduate of Bradford High School.
Jeanine had been employed at Zippo Manufacturing Company and several other local businesses.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Surviving is one brother, Craig (Sue) Redington, of Bradford, and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Clifford Coburn.
Private services for family and invited guests will be held in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., with the Rev. W. LeRoy Beckes, retired Presbyterian minister, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the No Feline Left Behind, PO Box 783, Bradford, PA 16701
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com


Published in The Bradford Era from May 23 to May 30, 2020.
